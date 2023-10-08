Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust makes up 4.1% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 37.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 44.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,052.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FXE stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.35. The company has a market cap of $229.71 million, a P/E ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 0.13.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.