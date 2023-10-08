Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 3.8% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,590,000 after buying an additional 252,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,894,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,935,000 after buying an additional 1,621,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,732,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,778,000 after buying an additional 1,107,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,337,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,583,000 after buying an additional 141,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.