UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UMBF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised UMB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMBF opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $92.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $62.05.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $370.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.60 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $272,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,391,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $272,892.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,391,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $570,587.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $665,233. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 2,670.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

