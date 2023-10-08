TTP Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,596 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Adobe makes up about 0.5% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $526.68 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.60 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $239.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $530.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

