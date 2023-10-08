TTP Investments Inc. Acquires 701 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TTP Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.1% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.84. The company has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

