Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0203 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Threshold has a market cap of $203.10 million and approximately $43.88 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016007 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013244 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,838.74 or 0.99982377 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,210,167,414.607376 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02001473 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $39,223,976.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.