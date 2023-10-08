The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Calbee (OTCMKTS:CBCFF)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Calbee (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Calbee Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBCFF opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Calbee has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $22.81.
About Calbee
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calbee
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.