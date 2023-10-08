The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Calbee (OTCMKTS:CBCFF)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Calbee (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Calbee Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBCFF opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Calbee has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $22.81.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

