The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,176,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $312.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

