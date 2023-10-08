The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

JAPAY stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. Japan Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

