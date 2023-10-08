The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 16.9% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 29.2% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $53.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

