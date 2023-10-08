Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in Cintas by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

Cintas Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $493.26 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $524.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $496.34 and a 200 day moving average of $481.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

