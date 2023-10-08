Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 1.1 %

NSIT opened at $143.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.85 and a 52 week high of $162.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

