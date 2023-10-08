Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 11,231 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

