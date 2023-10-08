Streakk Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $72,891.18 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.13113413 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $72,241.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

