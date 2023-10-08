StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVID. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.22.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AVID opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.48 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,539 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after buying an additional 710,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after buying an additional 602,451 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Avid Technology by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,377,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after buying an additional 630,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile



Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

