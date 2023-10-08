StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Chemung Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CHMG opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $191.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.18. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 22.71%. Analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Chemung Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $37,060.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,739 shares in the company, valued at $152,775.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 13.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading

