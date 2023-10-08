StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Get CEVA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CEVA

CEVA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34. CEVA has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEVA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CEVA by 35.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in CEVA by 175.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CEVA by 157.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.