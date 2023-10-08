StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Affimed alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AFMD

Affimed Stock Down 1.5 %

AFMD stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Affimed has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 357.49% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Affimed by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 186.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 804,705 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.