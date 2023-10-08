Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.3% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

