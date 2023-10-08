Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $48,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

