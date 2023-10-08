SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

