SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $169.70 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.04 and its 200-day moving average is $180.97.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.