S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $364.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.37. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total transaction of $78,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total transaction of $78,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,257 shares of company stock worth $8,314,654. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

