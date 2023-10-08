Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

