SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SALRF. Pareto Securities raised SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. DNB Markets raised SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $339.00.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SALRF

SalMar ASA Price Performance

About SalMar ASA

Shares of OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

(Get Free Report)

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming, Sales & Industry, Icelandic Salmon, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.