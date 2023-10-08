SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SALRF. Pareto Securities raised SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. DNB Markets raised SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $339.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SALRF
SalMar ASA Price Performance
About SalMar ASA
SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming, Sales & Industry, Icelandic Salmon, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and selling farmed salmon.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SalMar ASA
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.