Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $430,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 677,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,859,000 after acquiring an additional 64,069 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

