Raymond James & Associates Has $158.26 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,451,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.55% of Allstate worth $158,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.61 and its 200 day moving average is $111.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.40%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

