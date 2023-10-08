Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $209.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.67 and its 200 day moving average is $221.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

