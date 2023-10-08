Raub Brock Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 50.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $68.85.

The firm also recently declared a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.28.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

