Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 44,711 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,711 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KeyCorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.9 %

KEY stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

