Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 803 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $213.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.55. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $252.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.82.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,740 shares of company stock worth $28,501,311 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

