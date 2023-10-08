Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $207,000 Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,027,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,824,000 after buying an additional 309,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $84.82 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.62 per share, with a total value of $198,159.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,652.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,114 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.61 per share, with a total value of $200,005.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at $9,439,239.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 1,950 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,159.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,652.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

