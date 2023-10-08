Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $122,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.18.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $145.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.85. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.