Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1,093.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,995,850 shares of company stock worth $221,526,369 in the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $72.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.