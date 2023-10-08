Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $79.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.23. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

