Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 770 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,283 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tapestry by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,777 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 52,415 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Tapestry by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,237 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

