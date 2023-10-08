Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,080 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $193,609,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 95,894.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,741,000 after buying an additional 3,232,616 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $132,835,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $36.48 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 2.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,037.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,894. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGM. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.