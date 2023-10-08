Plancorp LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $185.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

