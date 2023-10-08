Plancorp LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,079,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11,616.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $364.70 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.19.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
