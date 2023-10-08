Plancorp LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $394.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.49.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

