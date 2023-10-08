PayPal USD (PYUSD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.81 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC on major exchanges. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $109.36 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PayPal USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 109,396,540 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 109,396,540.45. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.9997931 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,710,469.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPal USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPal USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.