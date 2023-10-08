Patten Group Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.