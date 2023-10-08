Patten Group Inc. Purchases 8,390 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $92.75 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.37 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

