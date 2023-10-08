Patten Group Inc. Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

IBM opened at $142.03 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.46.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.