Patten Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Danaher by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $217.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.94 and a 200-day moving average of $244.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.96 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

