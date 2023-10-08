PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 8.9% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $159.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.87 and a 200-day moving average of $188.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.38%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

