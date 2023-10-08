Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,657 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of Palo Alto Networks worth $145,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $246.69 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.02. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 195.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

