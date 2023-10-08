Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,464 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,572,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,383 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $109.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

