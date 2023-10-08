Olympiad Research LP Makes New $240,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,428 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.47.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

