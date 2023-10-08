NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.15.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

